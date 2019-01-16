SIS refuses motion to cease criminal persecution against Robert Kocharyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The investigator of the Special Investigation Service has denied the motion of the lawyers of 2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan to cease the criminal persecution against their client. The motion was submitted on January 9.

Kocharyan’s lawyers informed ARMENPRESS that the rejection of the motion was motivated by the fact that the accusation was based on sufficient evidence obtained in the manner prescribed by law and there are no circumstances for stopping criminal prosecution.

“Remind, that the motion noted that the charges pressed against Robert Kocharyan under 300.1 article of the criminal code of Armenia is illegal”, reads the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan