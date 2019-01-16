Court expected to deliver Kocharyan arrest/bail verdict on January 18

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The court hearing over ex-President Robert Kocharyan’s arrest has ended and the verdict will be delivered on January 18th, Prosecutor General’s head of the department of supervision for cases of special importance Vahagn Muradyan told reporters.

“The discussion of both sides’ [Kocharyan and Special Investigative Service] motions ended. The parties expressed their stances. The court adjourned to make a decision. The ruling will be published on January 18, 17:30,” he said.

The court today examined two motions – one from the former president, requesting to be released on bail, and another from the Special Investigative Service, seeking to extend the arrest of Kocharyan for another two months.

2nd President of Armenia Robert Kocharyan, who ruled the country from 1998 to 2008, spent two weeks in jail in summer of 2018, but was eventually freed. But on December 7, a higher court overruled the release and ordered him to be remanded into custody pending trial again.

At the time the court announced the verdict, Kocharyan turned himself in to authorities.

Kocharyan is charged for ‘overthrowing constitutional order’ during the 2008 post-election unrest, when clashes between security forces and protesters left 10 people dead, including two police officers, during his final days as president.

He vehemently denies any wrongdoing.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan