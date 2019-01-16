Mental hospital under criminal investigation for unlawful incarceration of healthy person

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian police launched a criminal investigation into an unlawful incarceration of a person into a mental hospital based on materials provided by the Ombudsman’s Office (Human Rights Defender).

The Ombudsman’s Office said the unlawful incarceration case was revealed back in October of 2018 during an unannounced visit to the psychiatric ward, known as the National Center of Preserving Mental Health. The hospital was formerly known as the Nubarashen psychiatric center.

The person who was unlawfully kept at the ward was released upon intervention from Ombudsman agents and proceedings were forwarded to the Prosecutor General, Police Chief and Healthcare Minister.

Healthcare authorities launched administrative proceedings over the case and violations were subsequently revealed in the hospital.

The identity of the person who was illegally kept at the facility was not disclosed.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan