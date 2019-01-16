‘Risk of disorderly Brexit increases’, says EU’s Juncker

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union has increased after the UK Parliament’s voting on rejecting the bill between Brussels and London, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared”, he said.

Juncker said the European Union will intensify its preparations for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

British lawmakers rejected the bill with the EU over Brexit.

A total of 432 MPs voted against the bill, which has been approved by London and Brussels last year in November after 1.5 years of negotiations.

202 MPs voted in favor of the bill.

The 230-vote margin has become the biggest defeat for a UK premier in parliament in 95 years.

In a statement to parliament following the defeat, May pledged to come up with an alternative by January 21.

“First, we need to confirm whether this Government still enjoys the confidence of the House [of Commons]. I believe that it does, but given the scale and importance of tonight’s vote it is right that others have the chance to test that question”, she said.

