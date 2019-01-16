Parliament to hold confirmation votes for committee chairs

YEREVAN, JANUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The regular sitting of parliament has kicked off with lawmakers set to continue debates over confirming chairpersons for standing committees.

Members of Parliament will also elect chairs of committees. The parliament will also debate the government-proposed changes in the governmental structure and its action plan.

Earlier on January 15th, the parliament elected MPs Alen Simonyan and Lena Nazaryan from the ruling My Step faction to be Deputy Speakers. Vahe Enfiajyan from the opposition Prosperous Armenia party was installed as another Deputy Speaker.

The parliament will have 11 committees: My Step faction will chair in 8 of them, Prosperous Armenia in 2, and the other opposition party Lusavor Hayastan (Luminous Armenia) in 1.

