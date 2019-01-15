Pashinyan holds informal meeting with Georgian PM

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan and Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze had an informal meeting in Bolnisi, Georgia on January 15. Mamuka Bakhtadze once again congratulated Pashinyan on being appointed to the post of Prime Minister of Armenia, and expressed confidence that the future active bilateral cooperation will foster the development and expansion of cooperation in various spheres between the two neighboring friendly countries.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the congratulation and emphasized the importance of Armenian Georgian relations in all the spheres.

During the informal meeting the interlocutors exchanged views on a number of issues of bilateral agenda.

Nikol Pashinyan and Mamuka Bakhtadze also had a short meeting with the residents of Armenian populated Bolnisi village, previously clalled Bolnis-Khachen.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan