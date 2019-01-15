Armenian parliament to continue discussing issue of chairmen of Standing Committees January 16

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 January

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliament will continue discussing the issue of chairmen of Standing Committees during January 16 session, ARMENPRESS reports Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan said after the session.

“My Step” bloc will chair 8 Committees, Prosperous Armenia Party 2 committees and Luminous Armenia Party 1 committee.

