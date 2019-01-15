Pashinyan offers condolences to Iranian president over deadly cargo plane crash

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has extended condolences to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the deadly plane crash in the country’s Alborz province, the government’s press service said.

In the cable, the “Armenian prime minister expressed condolences and support to the President Rouhani and the good people of Iran, wishing patience, resilience and strength to the families of the victims, and speedy recovery to the injured”, the press service said in a statement.

A Boeing 707 cargo plane crashed in the Iranian province, killing 15 on board.

