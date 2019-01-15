Pashinyan assures no corrupt official in Armenia will avoid of being held accountable

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. There should be an independent judiciary in Armenia, any intervention is impermissible, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said live on Facebook, commenting on the ongoing developments in the judicial system, reports Armenpress.

“Questions arise among the people, who say this or that person is arrested and then is released. Let’s record the following: I hope all of you know that I have no connection with that arrest and release. These issues are not within my decision domain, not because I have no opportunity to affect the process, but because I think that an independent judiciary must operate in Armenia. One of the key preconditions of this is the political will and then the creation of institutional guarantees. If I am not calling the judges, it doesn’t mean that no one calls, including from the circle who formed that judicial system. We will not move on the path of judicial dictatorship, for us it’s important to analyze the situation and make conclusion”, Pashinyan said.

He also commented on the ongoing protests in Etchmiadzin directed against the release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan from custody. Pashinyan considered wrong the views that the protesters now block the road because the same happened during the recent revolution.

“Dear citizens, we were blocking the road because there was no power in the country enjoying the trust of the people. Today our citizens have formed their power by free and fair elections. And this power must solve the existing problems. People say Manvel Grigoryan has been released. I have such an impression that they have arrested Grigoryan and we released him. These discoveries have taken place thanks to the actions of our leadership and government. But now these actions, I mean blocking the roads, are being taken directly against the government”, he said.

The PM stated that if Manvel Grigoryan is released on bail, it doesn’t mean that the charges pressed against him have been eliminated. Pashinyan assured that the investigation will continue until the end by reaching the judicial process.

“Frankly speaking, it was unpleasant for me to hear that the precautionary measure has changed. But that is the problem: there can be no independent judiciary if the leadership tries to hear only pleasant news from the judicial system. On the other hand, I think that the inevitability of responsibility is an important principle and no one can avoid responsibility. There have been clans in Etchmiadzin which have always fought against each other. I have an impression that some people are trying to make manipulations and establish clan ties in the city on this background. This will not work. People have chosen their leadership, and the power of that leadership is to ensure that roads are passable. If they