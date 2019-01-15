Iran’s Rouhani congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Iran Hassan Rouhani sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, IRNA reports.

In the letter the Iranian President expressed hope that Pashinyan’s re-appointment will contribute to deepening the relations between the two countries in bilateral, regional and international matters.

Hassan Rouhani wished good health, success and prosperity to the Armenian people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan