Pashinyan talks about difference between current and former leaderships by recording the changes

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan considers unacceptable the attempts of targeting his family. He says such attempts are made to show the people that nothing has changed in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“There are discussions that my son, who is serving in the Armed Forces, has been on vacation. This fact has become a pretext for anti-campaigning. But those, who make such speculations do not state that each soldier after serving six months in the Armed Forces uses his right to vacation. Dozens of thousands of soldiers take vacations with this principle, but this is not written in media reports, but the fact that my son was on vacation is being discussed. My family members visit shop, buy goods worth 10.000, 20.000 or 50.000 AMD, this leads to criticism”, Pashinyan said live on Facebook.

According to him, all these actions aim at showing the people that nothing has changed in Armenia, the current leadership doesn’t differ from the previous ones with anything.

“The logic of what they say is the following: look the Republicans were also wearing clothes, they were also eating Khash [Armenian dish], the current authorities as well do the same and etc”, Pashinyan said, adding that this is a campaign of discouragement.

He also talked about the difference between the current and former leaderships, clearly recording the changes. Pashinyan said the Armenian government is not robbing the people. This is the change the society has dreamed of for many years.

“The power has been formed by the people. The leadership will not try to take the opportunity to form power from the people. We will not hold power by nails. If people want, we will be in this status, if not, we will not be in this status. I will not accept the situation when it turns out that I need more my position as PM, than the citizens of Armenia. If it turns so, I have nothing to do at this status”, he said, adding that attempts are made to create a negative image from the current government, by showing that nothing has changed. “I will not allow that image to be created, moreover, I will do that by a direct contact with the citizens, rather than by seizing a media outlet”, he noted.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan