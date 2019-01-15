Roads and weather update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. As part of a regular winter season road and weather update, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that several roads are difficult to pass in Armenia.

As of 09:00, the Vardenyats Pass and the Sotk-Karvajar road are difficult to pass.

The ministry cautioned drivers on clear ice across Kotayk Province, the Ashotsk and Amasya regions and the Sevan-Gavar-Martuni road in Gegharkunik Province.

Snow is falling in Ashotsk, Shirak Province.

According to Georgian transportation authorities the Stepantsminda-Lars road is open for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia. Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan