Swedish PM congratulates Armenia’s Pashinyan on re-appointment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being re-appointed Prime Minister of Armenia, the Armenian government told Armenpress.

“On behalf of the Swedish government I want to congratulate you on being appointed Prime Minister of Armenia.

Sweden supports reforms process in Armenia and expects to cooperate in the future, also within the frames of the Eastern Partnership. The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will deepen our relations and will record concrete results for the peoples of Armenia and the European Union”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan