Armen Papikyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to OSCE


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armen Papikyan has been appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to the OSCE, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Vienna and other international organizations.

The President signed the respective degree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.

