Armen Papikyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to OSCE
YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree according to which Armen Papikyan has been appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to the OSCE, Armenia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Offices in Vienna and other international organizations.
The President signed the respective degree based on the Prime Minister’s proposal, Sarkissian’s Office told Armenpress.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:36 Sahak Sargsyan appointed Armenia’s Permanent Representative to BSEC
- 16:24 First ever Turkish-language travel guide for Armenia published in Turkey
- 16:21 Lusavor Hayastan opposition party nominates ex-minister Mane Tandilyan for Deputy Speaker of Parliament
- 16:18 Armen Papikyan appointed Head of Armenia’s Mission to OSCE
- 16:13 Candidate for Vice Speaker vows to be “people’s voice” in Parliament if elected
- 16:10 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open for all types of vehicles
- 16:08 Armenian Ambassador to Spain relieved from position
- 16:04 Demonstrators protest against possible pardon of convicted murderer outside government headquarters
- 16:00 Prosperous Armenia opposition party nominates MP Vahe Enfiajyan for Deputy Speaker
- 15:57 Putin congratulates Pashinyan on re-appointment
- 15:44 Candidate for Vice Speaker says will strengthen public-Parliament ties if elected
- 15:42 Yerevan to host V Armenian International Medical Congress
- 15:30 Kocharyan to file peremptory challenge of judge in bail hearing
- 15:29 My Step nominates Lena Nazaryan for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 15:10 My Step nominates Alen Simonyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 15:05 Egg beats Kylie Jenner to become Instagram’s most-liked photo ever
- 14:52 Pashinyan’s first deputy installed as Speaker of Parliament at confirmation hearing
- 14:46 Opposition approves Ararat Mirzoyan’s candidacy for Speaker of Parliament
- 14:18 Prosperous Armenia expected to vote for ruling bloc’s candidate in confirmation hearing as Speaker of Parliament
- 14:08 My Step faction to support Prosperous Armenia party’s candidate for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 14:04 Bar Association president visits anti-Manvel Grigoryan demonstrators to urge ceasing harassment of lawyer
- 13:56 Georgia’s parliament seat returns to Tbilisi, first sitting expected February
- 13:42 Meeting of Armen Sarkissian and Nikol Pashinyan held in Presidential Palace
- 13:36 Voting on electing Speaker of Parliament kicks off
- 13:14 Candidate for Speaker assures they will make Parliament broad platform for public discussions through hearings
- 12:52 Candidate for Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan says is going to make Parliament more initiating
- 12:33 New parliament chooses Nikol Pashinyan to remain Prime Minister
- 12:20 Nobel Prize-winning DNA pioneer stripped of honors over 'reprehensible' race comments
- 12:08 My Step faction to nominate Pashinyan’s candidacy for PM today
- 12:03 OSCE to conduct ceasefire monitoring on Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact
- 11:44 Armenia’s Aronian to participate in upcoming Gibraltar International Chess Festival
- 11:32 Parliamentary majority nominates caretaker First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan for Speaker
- 11:21 MP Lilit Makunts says new Parliament will differ from previous ones with its constructive discussions
- 11:18 Kocharyan’s bail hearing expected today
- 11:10 Gas blast rocks residential building in Russia’s Rostov Region
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 4989 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 3210 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1621 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
15:32, 01.10.2019
Viewed 1615 times Importers abused individual luggage weight limit to smuggle vast amount of tomatoes from Turkey for commercial reasons, tax authorities warn of harsh measures
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1487 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan