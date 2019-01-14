Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 January

Cargo plane crashes in Iran


YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. A Boeing 707 cargo plane has crashed in west of the Iranian capital Tehran, Reuters reports.

The plane with nine people on board crashed near Fath airport.

There was no immediate information on casualties.

The local media reported that the cause of the crash was bad weather condition.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




