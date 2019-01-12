Citizens protesting against release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan open Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Citizens protesting against the release of former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan opened the Yerevan-Etchmiadzin road, reports Armenpress.

The protesters made such decision after talking to MPs.

“Today we open the road, but on Monday we will again gather outside the court. If on Monday the court makes a decision against us, we will again block the road”, one of the protest participants Jivan Abrahamyan said.

The protest began at 10:00.

Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded into custody on June 16, 2018.

Grigoryan was stripped off immunity by the Parliament in June 19.

He was released on a 25 million AMD bail on December 21, 2018. His release led to mass protests in his hometown Etchmiadzin.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan