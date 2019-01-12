Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 January

German foreign minister to visit Russia


YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. German foreign minister Heiko Maas will visit Moscow in January, RIA Novosti reported.

“I will pay another visit to Moscow this month to discuss the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with my counterpart, as well as the economic reforms in Russia”, the German FM said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration