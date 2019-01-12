Etchmiadzin residents continue protests against release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Protests against the release of former MP, retired general Manvel Grigoryan continue, reports Armenpress.

On January 12 a group of young people gathered in the Yerevan-Etchmiadzin highway, demanding to immediately arrest Manvel Grigoryan.

The Police urged the protesters not to close the road.

Manvel Grigoryan has been charged for illegal possession of firearms and grand theft.

He was remanded into custody on June 16, 2018.

Grigoryan was stripped off immunity by the Parliament in June 19.

He was released on a 25 million AMD bail on December 21, 2018. His release led to mass protests in his hometown Etchmiadzin.

