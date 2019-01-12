Road condition update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 12, as of 10:00, Saravan Pass is partly covered with clear ice.

Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for heavy and trailer trucks.

All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.

Clearing operations are underway.

