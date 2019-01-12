Road condition update
YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of transport, communication and information technologies told Armenpress that on January 12, as of 10:00, Saravan Pass is partly covered with clear ice.
Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for heavy and trailer trucks.
All roads of inter-state and republican significance are open in Armenia.
Clearing operations are underway.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 11:36 Etchmiadzin residents continue protests against release of former MP Manvel Grigoryan
- 11:28 Criminal case initiated over robbery case in house of Prosecutor of Lori Province
- 11:18 European Stocks - 11-01-19
- 11:17 US stocks down - 11-01-19
- 11:15 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-01-19
- 11:15 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 11-01-19
- 11:13 Oil Prices - 11-01-19
- 11:06 Road condition update
- 11:01 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 01.11-20:50 Stepantsminda-Larsi highway open for light passenger cars
- 01.11-20:42 World food prices stable in December: UN FAO
- 01.11-17:55 Special Investigation Service submits motion to prolong Kocharyan’s pre-trial detention by 2 months
- 01.11-17:34 Maria Zakharova hopes Azerbaijan will stop discrimination against Russian citizens of Armenian origin
- 01.11-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-19
- 01.11-17:31 Asian Stocks - 11-01-19
- 01.11-17:00 Ex-general’s arrest hearing delayed
- 01.11-16:53 Death toll in Georgia swine flu outbreak reaches 15
- 01.11-16:43 Yerevan to reclaim portions of city-owned leased space around Opera House to restore landscape
- 01.11-16:08 Woman dies in Armenia from H1N1 complications
- 01.11-16:06 No need for H1N1 border surveillance, says disease control official
- 01.11-16:02 No Armenians among H1N1 patients, fatalities in Georgia – official
- 01.11-15:58 Russian singer Stas Mikhaylov to deliver spring concert in Yerevan
- 01.11-15:21 Zakharova calls cases of deporting Russian citizens of Armenian origin from Azerbaijan as gross violation
- 01.11-15:18 Kocharyan files motion requesting to drop criminal prosecution
- 01.11-15:01 Around 2000 nationals of India currently live in Armenia on residency permits
- 01.11-14:45 Ruben Safrastyan considers important Assad’s statement to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez- Zor
- 01.11-14:44 Prosperous Armenia party to nominate Vahe Enfiajyan’s candidacy for Vice Speaker of Parliament
- 01.11-14:09 Father claims medical malpractice led to newborn’s death in Yerevan
- 01.11-14:00 Residents of retired general’s hometown stage protests demanding re-arrest
- 01.11-13:52 Paris police to deploy armored vehicles for upcoming Yellow Vests protest
- 01.11-13:30 South Ossetia shuts down Georgia border amid H1N1 outbreak
- 01.11-12:57 Turkey arrests journalist for scandalous article on Yildirimn offshore involvement
- 01.11-12:57 Oscar winner Gregg Rudloff dead aged 63
- 01.11-12:51 Auto-importers stage demonstration against customs clearance procedures
- 01.11-12:47 Turkey prosecution files motion to strip Garo Paylan off immunity
10:09, 01.10.2019
Viewed 4389 times Five British soldiers killed in Syria – report
09:06, 01.10.2019
Viewed 2784 times Syria’s Assad vows to restore Armenian Church in Deir ez-Zor
15:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1494 times Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
14:26, 01.09.2019
Viewed 1296 times AC Milan eye Mkhitaryan
12:37, 01.08.2019
Viewed 1133 times Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue