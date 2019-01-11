Paris police to deploy armored vehicles for upcoming Yellow Vests protest

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. French police expect massive Yellow Vest protests on January 12, and Paris police is set to deploy armored personnel vehicles to the streets of the capital city on that day, Paris Police Commissioner Michel Delpuech said in an interview to CNews TV.

He said that 14 armored vehicles will be deployed to the streets of Paris Saturday.

Earlier BFM reported that the country’s PM has ordered to mobilize 80,000 law enforcement officers in the country, with five thousand in Paris alone.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan