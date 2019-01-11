Auto-importers stage demonstration against customs clearance procedures

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Auto-importers are staging a demonstration in Yerevan in protest of the customs procedures and rates of tariffs.

The protest is underway at the Brazil Square in Yerevan.

They claim that the customs clearance tariffs of vehicles differ from last year.

Importers also note that they have to clear customs with the changed rates when the given vehicles were ordered last year, during the previous rates.

Protesters are demanding an audience with caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan