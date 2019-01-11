Nicolás Maduro sworn in as Venezuela’s President for second term

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Nicolás Maduro has been sworn in as Venezuela’s President for a second term, BBC reports.

The May 2018 polls were marred by an opposition boycott and vote-rigging claims.

The US and 13 other countries in the Americas said last week that they would not recognize Mr Maduro’s presidency.

Security forces were stationed in the capital and other cities, as opposition groups called for pot-banging and the sounding of horns in protest during the ceremony.

In his remarks Maduro said he will soon present new economic actions, as well as stated that he is ready to meet with all critics of his government and tell them the whole truth about Venezuela.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by more than 90 foreign delegations, including the leaders of Abkhazia, Bolivia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Salvador and South Ossetia.

Minutes after Maduro was sworn in, Paraguayan President Mario Abdo tweeted that he was cutting diplomatic ties with Venezuela and immediately withdrawing his country's diplomats from Caracas.

The Organization of American States also approved a resolution declaring his second term "illegitimate."

Nicolás Maduro was first elected in 2013, succeeding Hugo Chavez who died of cancer after governing for 14 years.

He was re-elected in May last year, in a poll that had initially been planned for December. But the vote was marred by an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan