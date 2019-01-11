More than 40,000 Saudi women get drivers license since ban lift

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. More than 40,000 Saudi women have been granted drivers licenses since the kingdom allowed women to drive in June of last year, according to Saudi Gazette.

According to a statement of the transportation department of the Saudi interior ministry, 14 new centers will be opened in different parts of the country for teaching women how to drive.

According to media reports, women are lined up in queues at driving schools.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan