U.S. begins withdrawing military equipment from Syria


YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The first US military ground equipment has been withdrawn from Syria in recent days, signaling the beginning of the withdrawal ordered by President Donald Trump, a Trump administration official familiar with the operation told CNN.

"Some cargo has already moved," the official told CNN.

Earlier this week, the Pentagon said in a statement that "out of concern for operational security, we will not be discussing specific troop movements or timelines, but we do expect to provide a periodic update on progress regarding percentages of equipment removed from Syria."

The US Central Command is overseeing the withdrawal operation.

