Roads update

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a daily road and weather update that several roads in Armenia are difficult to pass or closed due to weather conditions.

As of 08:30, the road sections connecting the villages of Sipan and Avshen of Gegharkunik Province with the M-3 highway are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer vehicles.

Authorities caution drivers of clear ice on roads.

According to Georgian transportation authorities, the Stepantsminda-Lars road is closed for all types of vehicles.

The Stepantsminda-Lars road is the only land connection between Armenia and Russia, which runs through Georgia. Stepantsminda is a small town in north-eastern Georgia. The road is used for both passenger and cargo transportations and is of major significance. Vehicles pass through the Verkhni (Upper) Lars customs checkpoint into Russia. Temporary brief shutdowns are usual during winter seasons because of weather conditions.

Located on an elevation of 2410 meters in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, the Vardenyats Pass is a mountain pass in the eastern section of the Vardenis mountain range, where the Martuni-Yeghegnadzor highway passes through. The 14th century Selim Caravanserai is located here.

