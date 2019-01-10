Parliament staff returns 404 million drams to state budget

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The staff of the Parliament of Armenia has saved 404 million AMD during 2018, deputy chief of staff of the Parliament Arsen Babayan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“This saving is a result of effective management and right regulation of expenditures. The 404 million drams saved have been returned to the state budget”, he said.

