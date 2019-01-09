Armenian embassies in Denmark and Sweden to merge – MFA

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The Foreign Ministry of Armenia has commented on the media reports that allegedly the Armenian embassy in Denmark will close.

“As we have noted several times, works are carried out to raise the efficiency of the diplomatic service, including by the optimization of the diplomatic representations of Armenia abroad. An example of this is the merger of the Armenian embassies in Denmark and Sweden and Armenia will be represented in the region from its embassy located in Stockholm. Other measures will be also taken to raise the efficiency of the diplomatic service, which is about the geographical expansion of Armenia’s diplomatic representation. Extra information will be provided about this”, MFA spokesperson Anna Naghdalyan told ARMENPRESS.

