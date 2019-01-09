Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 January

Macron’s approval rating up 5% in beginning of 2019


YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating grew 5% in the beginning of 2019, according to survey results of Ifop sociology service.

Macron’s approval rating stands at 28% as of January, while his Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe’s rating is 33%.  Macron’s rating was just 23% in early December 2018, and 26% for Phillipe.

However, only 6% of the respondents gave a complete approval for Macron’s policies.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration