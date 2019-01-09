Macron’s approval rating up 5% in beginning of 2019
YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. French President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating grew 5% in the beginning of 2019, according to survey results of Ifop sociology service.
Macron’s approval rating stands at 28% as of January, while his Prime Minister Edouard Phillipe’s rating is 33%. Macron’s rating was just 23% in early December 2018, and 26% for Phillipe.
However, only 6% of the respondents gave a complete approval for Macron’s policies.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
