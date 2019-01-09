Attackers of recruit bus injured military inspector during January 8 incident

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. The military police of Armenia disclosed details from the January 8 incident when a bus transporting conscripts was attacked by a group of people.

In a press release, the military police said the incident began when a group of motorists began following the bus at 10:30-11:30, January 8. The military bus was transporting new conscripts from the Kotayk military commissariat to the central station. The motorists cut off the bus numerously and forced it to stop. Then, the motorists and their passengers stepped out and began kicking the bus. The bus continued its route but was forced to stop again already in Yerevan. Two of the assailants succeeded to forcibly open the doors of the bus and attacked the military inspector that was on board to accompany the conscripts. The inspector was injured as he suffered blows to his face. Other assailants also attacked the driver of the bus, dragging him out of the driver’s seat.

A criminal investigation is underway.

All assailants have been identified; they include a previously convicted 23 year old man.

Earlier it was reported that one of the suspects turned himself in to authorities.

The motive of the attack is not yet clear.

