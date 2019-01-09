Eric Chewning appointed new Pentagon Chief of Staff

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. Eric Chewning has been appointed as the new Chief of Staff of the US Secretary of Defense, replacing Kevin Sweeney, Pentagon said in a press release, TASS reports.

“Mr. Eric D. Chewning has accepted the position of chief of staff to the secretary of defense. Since October 2017, Mr. Chewning served the administration as the deputy assistant secretary of defense for industrial policy,” according to the press release.

Pentagon Chief of Staff Kevin Sweeney resigned on January 5. At the end of December, Pentagon press secretary Dana White left her post following the resignation of head of the department James Mattis. The duties of the head of the Pentagon are currently performed by his first deputy, Patrick Shanahan. Mattis, in his resignation petition, announced that he had decided to leave the position due to disagreements with President Donald Trump.



