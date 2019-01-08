Military police launch proceedings over attack on bus transporting new recruits

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Armenia is condemning the incident that took place earlier concerning a bus transporting new conscripts, ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

He said that the military police have launched proceedings over the incident.

“What happened is inadmissible,” he said on Facebook.

Footage by The Armenian Times showed a group of people blocking the bus, striking it and chanting insults, followed by a brawl. Details and what exactly the assailants wanted weren’t immediately clear.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan