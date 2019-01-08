39 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 39 babies – 24 girls and 15 boys, were born in Artsakh in the period from December 31, 2018 to January 7, 2019, Artsakh’s healthcare ministry told Armenpress.

The babies were born in medical facilities of different towns of Artsakh.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan