39 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays
YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. 39 babies – 24 girls and 15 boys, were born in Artsakh in the period from December 31, 2018 to January 7, 2019, Artsakh’s healthcare ministry told Armenpress.
The babies were born in medical facilities of different towns of Artsakh.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:03 Stepantsminda-Lars highway open only for light passenger vehicles
- 15:42 39 babies born in Artsakh during New Year holidays
- 15:29 EU agrees sanctions against Iranian Intelligence Service
- 15:10 Number of female lawmakers in Armenia’s new Parliament increases by 14
- 14:39 Conscripts allowed to keep cell phones, but not smartphones
- 14:05 Outgoing Republican lawmakers establish news media company
- 13:57 Military commences winter conscription
- 13:50 OSCE MG Co-Chairs propose to hold meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs in January – MFA spox
- 13:03 There is a trend of reduction in shooting at border – Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces
- 12:37 Armenia, Kazakhstan Security Council secretaries stress inadmissibility of attempts to transform Karaganda incident into ethnic issue
- 12:25 MPs-elect to be sworn in January 10 at special ceremony
- 12:07 One killed after oil tanker catches fires in south of Hong Kong
- 11:23 Man wounds 20 children in Beijing school attack
- 11:21 Some roads difficult to pass in Armenia
- 10:35 Stepantsminda-Lars road open only for light passenger vehicles
- 10:33 Artsakh state budget entries to increase by additional 5 billion AMD – presidential advisor
- 10:30 Electricity tariff to be lowered for socially vulnerable families
- 10:18 ‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan
- 10:10 Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone
- 09:53 Roads and weather update
- 09:49 North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation
- 09:21 US stocks up - 07-01-19
- 09:20 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-01-19
- 09:18 European Stocks - 07-01-19
- 09:15 Oil Prices Up - 07-01-19
- 09:11 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 07-01-19
- 01.01-00:05 Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays
- 12.31-13:14 Gas tariff will not increase for Armenian consumers – Pashinyan
- 12.30-15:20 “Galaxy” Group of Companies has summarized the year of 2018
- 12.30-00:01 Headlines of the week
- 12.29-18:00 Roads and weather update
- 12.29-16:45 Mayrapetyan requests authorities permission to travel abroad for “immediate medical treatment”
- 12.29-14:37 Pashinyan sure of greater victories in 2019
- 12.29-13:46 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire more than 150 times past week
- 12.29-13:29 Romania’s flag carrier announces Bucharest-Yerevan direct flights
00:05, 01.01.2019
Viewed 2914 times Nikol Pashinyan addresses congratulatory message on New Year and Christmas Holidays
10:18, 01.08.2019
Viewed 292 times ‘There is only one solution to all our problems, and that solution is called work’, says Pashinyan
10:33, 01.08.2019
Viewed 253 times Artsakh state budget entries to increase by additional 5 billion AMD – presidential advisor
10:10, 01.08.2019
Viewed 243 times Trump, Macron discuss situation in Syria over phone
09:49, 01.08.2019
Viewed 237 times North Korea’s Kim visits China at Xi Jinping’s invitation