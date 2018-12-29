PM, president and other officials visit Yerablur military cemetery to honor the fallen

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, accompanied by President Armen Sarkissian, outgoing Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, Catholicos Garegin II and other top officials visited today the Yerablur Military Pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, the government’s press service said.

Pashinyan laid flowers at the graves of Sparapet Vazgen Sargsyan, Andranik Ozanyan, Arayik Khandoyan, and a wreath at the memorial in honor of fallen paramilitary.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan