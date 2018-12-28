Acting FM Mnatsakanyan awards ARMENPRESS for covering at best recent La Francophonie Summit

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Acting foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan today awarded the staff members of ARMENPRESS news agency and the Public TV for covering at best the recent 17th La Francophonie Summit held in Yerevan.

Director of ARMENPRESS Aram Ananyan and Executive Director of the Public TV Margarita Grigoryan have been awarded with MFA Honorary Medals.

The staff members of the news agency and the TV channel received certificates.

Acting FM Mnatsakanyan expressed confidence that the cooperation will continue. “We will have new occasions for promoting Armenia’s reputation for which we have all capacities, a rich, huge human resource”, he said.

The 17th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie was held in Armenia on October 7-12. Delegations from 84 countries arrived in Armenia to attend the Summit. Leaders of 38 states participated in the Summit.

Фото: Арменпресс

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan