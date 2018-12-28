Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 December

Armenian President appoints new Ambassador to Czech Republic


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic and Slovakia Tigran Seyranyan has been relieved from the position, according to the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

According to the President’s another decree, Ashot Hovakimyan has been appointed Armenia’s Ambassador to the Czech Republic.

