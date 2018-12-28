Armenia, Russia to intensify talks on gas, Kremlin says

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and Russia will intensify negotiations on gas, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, according to TASS.

Peskov said that the matter was addressed by Armenian caretaker PM Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their December 27 meeting in Moscow.

"It was agreed to intensify the conversation on gas, because until yesterday, unfortunately, we could not state active negotiations between our Gazprom and Armenian colleagues," Peskov said, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, according to RIA Novosti, the issue has also been discussed between Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller and Armenia’s caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan in St. Petersburg today.

