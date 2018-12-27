Pashinyan invites Putin to pay official visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay an official visit to Armenia.

“I have already lost the number of our meetings but I was told by the staff of the ceremony at the airport that I am a one of the foreign leaders to pay most visits to Russia. More precisely, I am in the top 3 list. I am sure this emphasizes our unique strategic relations and I am confident this dynamic of relations will be continued and I hope will further develop. Of course, we expect that you will pay an official visit to Armenia next year. We will be very glad for it”, ARMENPRESS reports Nikol Pashinyan said in a meeting with Russian President in Kremlin.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan