Armenia, Russia should preserve cooperation in the sidelines of CSTO – Putin

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Official Moscow and Yerevan should cooperate in the sphere of security in the sidelines of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and other integration unions, ARMENPRESS reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in a meeting with acting PM of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“I think there is a positive dynamic, and it should be preserved. We are ready to do that and will do everything possible to preserve such a high level of relations not only in that sphere (economy), but also other directions. I mean also the security sphere and our cooperation in the sidelines of the CSTO”, Putin said.

Pashinyan noted that Armenia is interested in developing relations with Russia in all the directions and has positive approach towards integration in the sidelines of the EAEU.

