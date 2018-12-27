Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 December

Electricity tariffs to be lowered for vulnerable families


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has lowered electricity tariffs for vulnerable families by 10,01 drams per kWh.

The new tariffs will come into effect from February 1, 2019.

The daytime tariff will be lowered from 40 drams to 29,99 drams per kWh, and the nighttime tariff will become 19,99 drams from 30.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration