Electricity tariffs to be lowered for vulnerable families
YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia has lowered electricity tariffs for vulnerable families by 10,01 drams per kWh.
The new tariffs will come into effect from February 1, 2019.
The daytime tariff will be lowered from 40 drams to 29,99 drams per kWh, and the nighttime tariff will become 19,99 drams from 30.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
