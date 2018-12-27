Acting minister Baghramyan doesn’t think that gas tariff supplied from Russia will increase

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s acting minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Garegin Baghramyan doesn’t think that the tariff of gas supplied from Russia will increase, reports Armenpress.

“Of course, we are holding talks on reducing the tariff, but I am unaware of Russia’s proposals. The best result for us must be to reduce the tariff”, he said.

The acting minister didn’t want to talk about the expected risks from the possible increase of the tariff. “I don’t think the tariff will increase, but let’s wait a little, let the talks end”, he added.

