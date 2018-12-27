Armenian banks annul 7 billion drams in fines and penalties for thousands of borrowers

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. As a result of legislative changes of 2018 July, Armenian banks have annulled fines and penalties of 14963 borrowers totaling more than 7 billion drams, caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook.

“Loan histories of nearly 124,000 customers were revised. This process is continuous. Citizens having unreliable loans must visit their creditor banks for achieving agreement in terms of fines and penalties”, he said.

