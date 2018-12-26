Artsakh’s Defense Ministry urges Azerbaijani side to refrain from unreasonable actions aimed at escalating the situation

YERREVAN, DECEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Despite the recent oral agreement between the sides of the contact line of Artsakh-Azerbaijan opposing troops, the Azerbaijani side continues to intensively violate the ceasefire regime in various sections of the frontline, as well as carries out strategic-tactical provocative actions.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Artsakh, the front line units of the Defense Army still refrain from retaliation, but in case of the continuation of such behavior by the Azerbaijani troops are ready to take measures relevant to the situation.

The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Artsakh urges the Azerbaijani side to refrain from unreasonable actions aimed at escalating the situation and at least during the holidays respect the requirements of the oral agreement between the sides.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan