Two Koreas inaugurate rail, road project

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. North and South Koreas held a ceremony for a project to reconnect rail and road links, Reuters reported.

The ceremony began at 10:00 local time at Panmun Station in the border city of Kaesong.

The two sides agreed in October to inaugurate work on reconnecting railways and roads that have been cut since the 1950-53 Korean War.

A special train carried 100 South Korean officials, politicians and members of families displaced by the war to the ceremony.

They were joined by a 100-strong North Korean delegation, as well as officials from the United Nations, China, Russia and Mongolia, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

The United States and the U.N. Security Council gave their support for the ceremony.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to the ceremony during a September summit in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as a step toward joint industrial zones and reconnecting transport links.