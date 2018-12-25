Armenian authorities should pursue legitimacy-based foreign policy – Nikol Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan participated in the reception organized by the foreign ministry on the occasion of the New Year and Christmas holidays. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the acting PM congratulated and conveyed warm wishes to the staff of the foreign ministry on the upcoming holidays.

“We can say that the foreign policy achievements of our country in 2018 were recorded inside the country, because, in fact, throughout the world a key change in the reputation of Armenia is taking place, and this change that started in May and reached the peak by the December 9 early parliamentary elections create firm basis for us to record serious achievements in foreign policy and diplomacy”, Pashinyan said, adding that this year Armenia recorded 2 key democratic victories, one of which was the non-violent, velvet, popular revolution that took place in April-May and that second was the parliamentary election, which, according to the assessment of international observers, was unprecedented in the history of Armenia, who also recorded that the election was in line with the democratic standards.

“Why is it so important to say particularly at the foreign ministry? Because unfortunately, during the past times the MFA, the diplomatic corps had to give explanations, find different formulations for a long time following the elections to avoid or minimize the negative impact on the country”, Pashinyan said, hoping that the accumulated energy will be spent on the real goals.

“I think for the upcoming period our key goal should be raising awareness of the nature of Nagorno Karabakh issue in international community, because unfortunately it’s not always and not everywhere that people have the proper information. This is an issue that is really a matter of national security. We must be confident that the international community understands the nature of Nagorno Karabakh issue the way it exists. Unfortunately, today we cannot record this everywhere and it’s necessary to seriously work in this direction”, he said.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of using Armenia’s reputation for fostering investments, highlighting the role of the diplomatic corps in this mission.

Nikol Pashinyan reaffirmed that there can be no deviations from democracy in the future, and he democratic reforms will continue in 2019. “A real rule of law must be established in Armenia with an independent judicial system and the authorities of Armenia should pursue foreign policy based on legitimacy, as a Government authorized by the people presenting the interests of the people”, he said, adding that being authorized by the people gives great power, “I hope that in 2019 the people will feel the power of your activities, your professionalism, and skills like you today feel the power of having the mandate of the people”.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for their diplomatic service and wished new achievements. A number of diplomats were awarded for their contribution to the proper organization of the 17th summit of Francophonie.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan