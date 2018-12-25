YEREVAN, DECEMBER 25, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump said progress is being made in the talks with Pyongyang, reports Armenpress.

“Progress being made. Looking forward to my next summit with Chairman Kim!”, Trump said on Twitter.

Earlier US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told KNSS that Washington expects Trump- Kim Jong-un 2nd meeting will take place in early 2019.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan