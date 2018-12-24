Prosecutor’s Office appeals court decision to remand Armen Gevorgyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. The Prosecutor’s Office of Armenia has appealed the decision of court to deny the motion of choosing pre-trial detention as precautionary measure for Armen Gevorgyan, former Chief of Staff of the Presidential Administration of Serzh Sargsyan, head of the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office Arevik Khachatryan told ARMENPRESS.

Gevorgyan held other high ranking positions in the past - Secretary of Security Council and Deputy Prime Minister.

A court of general jurisdiction of Yerevan denied the motion by investigators requesting to remand Armen Gevorgyan on December 14.

Gevorgyan maintains innocence and denies the charges.

Former Secretary of the Security Council Armen Gevorgyan, a former deputy prime minister, denies the criminal charges that have been pressed by the Special Investigative Service.

“No comment until the court session is completed. I am familiar with the charges, understandably I do not accept the charges. All remaining clarifications will be presented by my lawyers after the court hearing,” Gevorgyan told reporters earlier.

As reported earlier, the Special Investigative Service (SIS) has pressed additional charges against Armen Gevorgyan, the former Secretary of Security Council of Armenia.

The three additional charges are assisting the overthrowing of constitutional order, bribery and money laundering, according to his lawyer Erik Alexanyan.

Gevorgyan was initially charged with obstruction of justice.

Gevorgyan is charged in the ongoing March 1 investigation concerning the 2008 post-election deadly unrest. From 2007 to 2008, he served as Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.

The charges pressed against Gevorgyan are based on information leaked by WikiLeaks. In 2008, when Serzh Sargsyan was elected president, his oppositionists had disputed the outcome of the vote to the Constitutional Court. According to the SIS, an investigation has revealed that Gevorgyan, and another official, abused power and pressured a judge at the Constitutional Court.

Gevorgyan was charged with obstruction of justice and was confined to the country limits with a signature bond.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan