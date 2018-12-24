Senior generation of ARMENPRESS journalists to establish agency's veterans club

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Veteran ARMENPRESS journalists and correspondents who worked for the agency for many years joined their present-day colleagues and director Aram Ananyan at the news agency’s head office today to recap the changes and achievements of the recent years.

Former ARMENPRESS staff Nora Melikyan, Anush Gasparyan, Astghik Nersisyan, Bella Avetisyan visited the agency and met with senior present-day correspondents and journalists Levon Azroyan, Levon Titanyan and Aida Zakoyan.

The long-time ARMENPRESS devotees noted that although the news media arena has expanded in the recent period the agency remains in leading positions.

The senior professionals decided to create an ARMENPRESS Veterans Club. Nora Melikyan will chair the club, while Levon Azroyan will be the Secretary General.

The participants decided to regularly hold similar meetings.

Founded in 1918, ARMENPRESS marked its centennial on December 18.

Photos by Felix Arustamyan

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan