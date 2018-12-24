For the first time the results of parliamentary elections will not be disputed in Constitutional Court – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. For the first time the results of parliamentary elections will not be disputed in the Constitutional Court, Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

“I would like to state the following. The starting point is 1996 when the Constitutional Court was established. After that the results of all parliamentary elections have been disputed in the Constitutional Court. The 2018 snap parliamentary elections are the only exception”, Pashinyan said.

Early parliamentary elections were held in Armenia on December 9.

3 political forces have been elected to the parliament: My Step alliance – 70.44% of votes, Prosperous Armenia – 8.27% and Bright Armenia - 6.37%.

