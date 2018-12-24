Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 December

Artsakh’s participation in negotiations possible through exerting real pressure on Azerbaijan - Giro Manoyan


YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s participation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement is very important, Giro Manoyan - Director of the International Secretariat of the ARF Bureau,told reporters, Armenpress reports.

“Artsakh’s participation in the negotiations for the conflict settlement is always important. The importance of Artsakh’s participation has been constantly emphasized, however, its participation cannot substitute Armenia’s participation like Armenia’s participation cannot substitute that of Artsakh. But the question is how this must be imposed on Azerbaijan. I think this is possible through exerting real pressure on Azerbaijan. And a real pressure on Azerbaijan will be if Armenia recognizes the independence of Artsakh”, he said.

