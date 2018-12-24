Electroshock and knife-wielding Iranian attempts bank heist in Yerevan in broad daylight

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 24, ARMENPRESS. An Iranian man has attempted a bank heist in central Yerevan today in the morning.

Armed with an electroshock weapon and a knife, Morteza Ghorban Joshoar, a 36 year old citizen of Iran, walked into the Mellat Bank in Yerevan’s Tumanyan Street around 10:15 today. He began making demands in Iranian, and later started using the taser, police said.

On-duty police officers tackled the assailant and neutralized him.

The man has been placed under arrest. Police said he sought to rob the bank and was demanding the bank employees to hand over the cash. In a twist, it also turns out that the same man has attempted to rob a pharmacy only three days earlier, but was unable to finish the crime. An investigation is underway.

Police did not mention injuries in the report.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan